Alabama visits No. 8 Creighton after Sears’ 35-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at Creighton Bluejays (8-2) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under…

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at Creighton Bluejays (8-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays after Mark Sears scored 35 points in Alabama’s 92-86 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Bluejays are 5-0 on their home court. Creighton ranks eighth in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 6.5.

The Crimson Tide play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Alabama is fifth in the SEC scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Sears averaging 8.0.

Creighton averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 28.2 more points per game (93.2) than Creighton allows (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Creighton.

Sears is averaging 21.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.9 points for Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.