Alabama takes on No. 8 Creighton after Sears’ 35-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at Creighton Bluejays (8-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama visits the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays after Mark Sears scored 35 points in Alabama’s 92-86 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Bluejays are 5-0 in home games. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Crimson Tide play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Pringle averaging 2.0.

Creighton makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Alabama has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 64.0% and averaging 15.8 points for Creighton.

Sears is averaging 21.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.9 points for Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

