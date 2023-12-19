Alabama State hosts USC after Ellis’ 22-point game

USC Trojans (5-5) at Alabama State Hornets (4-5) Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under…

USC Trojans (5-5) at Alabama State Hornets (4-5)

Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Alabama State Hornets after Boogie Ellis scored 22 points in USC’s 91-75 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Hornets are 2-0 in home games. Alabama State is third in the SWAC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Trojans are 0-1 in road games. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 5.3.

Alabama State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.2% USC allows to opponents. USC averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Alabama State.

Ellis is shooting 47.1% and averaging 21.4 points for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 16.6 points for USC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

