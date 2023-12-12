Alabama State Hornets play the LSU Tigers, seek 4th straight victory

Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at LSU Tigers (5-4) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will…

Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at LSU Tigers (5-4)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hornets take on LSU.

The Tigers are 3-2 in home games. LSU averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by D’ante Bass averaging 6.0.

LSU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 39.5% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Baker is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Jordan Wright is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 35.9% for LSU.

CJ Hines averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.9 points and two steals for Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

