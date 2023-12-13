Alabama State faces LSU on 3-game win streak

Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at LSU Tigers (5-4) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5;…

Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at LSU Tigers (5-4)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over LSU.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 at home. LSU is seventh in the SEC with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Will Baker averaging 7.6.

The Hornets have gone 0-4 away from home. Alabama State scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

LSU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.5% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Baker is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.1 points for LSU.

Antonio Madlock is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds for Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.