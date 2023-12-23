Alabama hosts Eastern Kentucky after Walker’s 20-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -24; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Alabama Crimson Tide after Leland Walker scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-81 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Crimson Tide have gone 5-1 in home games. Alabama averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Colonels have gone 0-4 away from home. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.5 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Isaiah Cozart is scoring 15.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 89.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 84.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.