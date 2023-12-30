Alabama Crimson Tide face the Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames (10-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -9.5;…

Liberty Flames (10-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -9.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the Liberty Flames in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 7-5 in non-conference play. Alabama ranks seventh in the SEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 4.4.

The Flames have a 10-3 record in non-conference games. Liberty is 35th in college basketball averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.9% from deep. Kyle Rode leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

Alabama averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 6.5 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 79.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the 77.5 Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Rode averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Kaden Metheny is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 89.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

