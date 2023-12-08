Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers square off in Toronto, Ontario

Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) Toronto; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Toronto; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers and the Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Toronto, Ontario.

The Crimson Tide have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Alabama is fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide with 6.3 boards.

The Boilermakers have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Purdue has a 7-1 record against opponents above .500.

Alabama makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Purdue scores 10.0 more points per game (84.9) than Alabama allows to opponents (74.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is shooting 51.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.8 points and 4.3 assists. Aaron Estrada is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.1 points for Alabama.

Zach Edey is averaging 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 11.7 points for Purdue.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

