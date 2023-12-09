Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers meet in Toronto, Ontario

Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) Toronto; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers…

Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Toronto; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers and the Alabama Crimson Tide square off at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

The Crimson Tide are 6-2 in non-conference play. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Mark Sears averaging 7.8.

The Boilermakers have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Purdue averages 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game.

Alabama makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Purdue averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 57.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 16.1 points for Alabama.

Lance Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is averaging 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for Purdue.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

