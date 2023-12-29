Alabama Crimson Tide and the Liberty Flames meet in Birmingham, Alabama

Liberty Flames (10-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama Crimson Tide…

Liberty Flames (10-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama Crimson Tide face the Liberty Flames in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 7-5 in non-conference play. Alabama ranks seventh in the SEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 4.4.

The Flames have a 10-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Liberty leads the CUSA with 17.5 assists. Colin Porter leads the Flames with 3.7.

Alabama scores 92.2 points, 32.7 more per game than the 59.5 Liberty gives up. Liberty has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Nelson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Kyle Rode is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 89.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

