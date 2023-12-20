Alabama A&M visits Gaiter and South Alabama

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-5)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Isiah Gaiter scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 91-74 victory against the Spring Hill Badgers.

The Jaguars are 4-2 on their home court. South Alabama gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. Alabama A&M allows 88.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.3 points per game.

South Alabama’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaiter is averaging 15.6 points for the Jaguars. Marcus Millender is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Caleb Blackwell is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Dailin Smith is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

