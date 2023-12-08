Alabama A&M plays Georgia Tech on 6-game road slide

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will look to end its six-game road skid when the Bulldogs play Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-1 at home. Georgia Tech gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 in road games. Alabama A&M gives up 86.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 68.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.3 Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.

Dailin Smith is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 9.7 points for Alabama A&M.

