Alabama A&M faces UAB, looks to halt 3-game slide

UAB Blazers (4-5) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -11.5; over/under…

UAB Blazers (4-5) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -11.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes into the matchup with UAB as losers of three straight games.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in home games. Alabama A&M allows 87.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.4 points per game.

The Blazers are 1-1 on the road. UAB is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama A&M’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UAB gives up. UAB averages 72.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 87.8 Alabama A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 steals. Dailin Smith is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.1 points for Alabama A&M.

Eric Gaines is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for UAB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.