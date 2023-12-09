Alabama A&M faces Georgia Tech, aims to stop road skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -19.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hits the road against Georgia Tech looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-1 at home. Georgia Tech allows 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 in road games. Alabama A&M gives up 86.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. Kowacie Reeves is shooting 47.4% and averaging 11.4 points for Georgia Tech.

Caleb Blackwell averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.4 points for Alabama A&M.

