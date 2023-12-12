Alabama A&M Bulldogs take on the UAB Blazers on 3-game losing streak

UAB Blazers (4-5) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M enters the…

UAB Blazers (4-5) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M enters the matchup with UAB as losers of three in a row.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on their home court. Alabama A&M has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blazers are 1-1 on the road. UAB is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Alabama A&M scores 68.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 76.2 UAB allows. UAB’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Caleb Blackwell is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.

Eric Gaines is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 11.6 points for UAB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.