Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) vs. Akron Zips (8-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips square off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Zips have an 8-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Akron averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bonnies have an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Akron averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 13.4 rebounds for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.