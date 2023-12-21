Akron Zips play the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Akron Zips (7-3) Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10; over/under…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Akron Zips (7-3)

Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Gardner-Webb.

The Zips are 4-0 in home games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.9.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-4 in road games. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Akron averages 76.7 points, 6.5 more per game than the 70.2 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 7.5 more points per game (72.0) than Akron gives up to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 17.8 points per game with 12.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for Akron.

Caleb Robinson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.