Akron takes on Northern Kentucky following Freeman’s 21-point game

Akron Zips (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4, 2-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -3.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 67-52 win against the Bradley Braves.

The Norse have gone 4-0 at home. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon League with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 6.7.

The Zips have gone 1-1 away from home. Akron is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Northern Kentucky.

Freeman is averaging 17.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 11.1 points for Akron.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

