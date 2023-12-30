Akron faces Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) vs. Akron Zips (8-3) Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5; over/under is…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) vs. Akron Zips (8-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Zips are 8-3 in non-conference play. Akron is fourth in the MAC in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Enrique Freeman leads the Zips with 13.4 boards.

The Bonnies are 8-3 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Akron scores 78.3 points, 13.8 more per game than the 64.5 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Freeman is averaging 18 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Akron.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.