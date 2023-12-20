Akron faces Gardner-Webb, seeks 4th straight win

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Akron Zips (7-3) Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Akron Zips (7-3)

Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Gardner-Webb.

The Zips have gone 4-0 at home. Akron is the top team in the MAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Kaleb Thornton averaging 3.3.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-4 in road games. Gardner-Webb ranks second in the Big South with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 4.4.

Akron makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Gardner-Webb’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Akron has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Hunter is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 11.8 points. Enrique Freeman is shooting 61.5% and averaging 17.8 points for Akron.

Robinson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

