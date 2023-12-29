Akins leads Michigan State against Indiana State after 22-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Jaden scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 99-55 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Spartans have gone 6-2 in home games. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Sycamores are 2-1 on the road. Indiana State averages 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Michigan State scores 76.4 points, 5.6 more per game than the 70.8 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Michigan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 19 points and two steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 10-0, averaging 88.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

