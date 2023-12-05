Akingbola sets program record with 11 blocks and George Washington beats Navy 79-77 in OT

Garrett Johnson and James Bishop each scored 18 points, and Babatunde Akingbola set a program record with 11 blocks to help George Washington beat Navy 79-77 in overtime on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson and James Bishop each scored 18 points, and Babatunde Akingbola set a program record with 11 blocks to help George Washington beat Navy 79-77 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Johnson added 11 rebounds for the Revolutionaries (7-2). Bishop was 5 for 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Darren Buchanan Jr. had 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 14 from the line.

Akingbola’s 11 blocks broke a George Washington record that had stood since 1976. Akingbola set the record with 24.2 seconds left in overtime to keep it at 76-72.

The Midshipmen (2-5) were led by Austin Benigni, who posted 21 points and seven assists. Donovan Draper added 19 points and 16 rebounds for Navy. Austin Inge also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

