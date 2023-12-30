Akanno leads Oregon State against USC after 22-point outing

USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the USC Trojans after Dexter Akanno scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 69-62 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Beavers have gone 8-1 at home. Oregon State scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 14.8 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 4.2.

Oregon State averages 70.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 73.8 USC allows. USC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists. Akanno is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Boogie Ellis is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Collier is averaging 15.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

