Ajayi’s 16 lead Pepperdine over William & Mary 71-59

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi scored 16 points as Pepperdine beat William & Mary 71-59 on Thursday night.

Ajayi added 12 rebounds for the Waves (6-8). Boubacar Coulibaly scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Malik Moore was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 13 points.

Matteus Case finished with 15 points for the Tribe (5-7). William & Mary also got 15 points from Trey Moss. Chase Lowe also had nine points.

