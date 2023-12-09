Air Force hosts Kyman and Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Air Force Falcons after Jake Kyman scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 106-78 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Falcons are 4-1 on their home court. Air Force scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Eastern Washington allows 84.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Air Force scores 67.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 84.3 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington scores 13.4 more points per game (74.3) than Air Force allows to opponents (60.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.5% for Air Force.

Kyman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Cedric Coward is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

