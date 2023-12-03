Air Force Falcons play the Portland Pilots, look for 6th straight victory

Air Force Falcons (6-2) at Portland Pilots (5-3) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -6; over/under…

Air Force Falcons (6-2) at Portland Pilots (5-3)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Portland.

The Pilots are 5-1 on their home court. Portland averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Falcons are 2-1 on the road. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Portland averages 81.6 points, 20.3 more per game than the 61.3 Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 11 points. Tyler Robertson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.4 points for Portland.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 15.4 points for Air Force.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.