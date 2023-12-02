Air Force faces Portland on 5-game win streak

Air Force Falcons (6-2) at Portland Pilots (5-3) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will look…

Air Force Falcons (6-2) at Portland Pilots (5-3)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will look to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Falcons take on Portland.

The Pilots are 5-1 in home games. Portland is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 2-1 on the road. Air Force is the top team in the MWC allowing just 61.3 points per game while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Portland averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 59.1% for Portland.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds for Air Force.

