Agbo, Degenhart lead Boise State over North Texas 69-64

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo scored 27 points to lead Boise State to a 69-64 victory over North Texas on Tuesday night.

Agbo shot 7 for 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Broncos (5-3). Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points and added three steals. Max Rice had seven points and was 1 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (5-3) with 20 points and three steals. Rubin Jones added 16 points for North Texas. In addition, C.J. Noland had 12 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

