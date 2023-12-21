After slow start, UCF defeats Florida A&M 69-56

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points and Darius Johnson and Marchelus Avery had 13 apiece as UCF…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points and Darius Johnson and Marchelus Avery had 13 apiece as UCF defeated Florida A&M 69-56 on Thursday.

Shemarri Allen added 11 points and Ibrahima Diallo grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points for the Knights (8-3). They shot 40% and made 8 of 24 3-point tries and 19 of 27 from the line to the Rattlers’ 7 of 11. UCF scored 24 points off 21 FAMU turnovers.

Roderick Coffee III scored 14 points, Shannon Grant added 12 and Keith Lamar had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Rattlers (2-8).

UCF, which led by two at halftime, scored 10 straight points with Johnson’s 3-pointer giving the Knights the game’s first double-digit lead midway through the second half. The Rattlers didn’t get closer than nine thereafter.

Both teams struggled mightily in the first half. The Rattlers didn’t get their first basket until the 12:43 mark but only trailed 8-2. UCF missed its first five shots, made its next three then missed its next 13. Both offenses finally got going in the final minutes of the half which ended with the Knights ahead 26-24.

Sophomore UCF forward Thierno Sylla, in concussion protocol, missed the game after starting the previous seven. C.J. Walker a fifth-year senior forward, saw his first action after an injury delayed his start to the season.

UCF is home against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29. The Rattlers are at South Carolina on Dec. 30.

