Adekokoya’s 22 lead Kennesaw State past UNC Asheville 79-76 in OT as Cottle hits 3 at the buzzer

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing as time ran out, Quincy Adekokoya scored 22 points and Kennesaw State beat UNC Asheville 79-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Jamel King blocked Drew Pember’s layup attempt from behind as time ran out in regulation to give the Owls a chance to win in overtime.

Adekokoya also had six rebounds and three steals for the Owls (6-3). Terrell Burden scored 15 points and added five rebounds and 10 assists. Demond Robinson finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Pember led the way for the Bulldogs (5-4) with 27 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Josh Banks added 22 points and seven rebounds for UNC Asheville.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Kennesaw State visits South Carolina Upstate and UNC Asheville goes on the road to play Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

