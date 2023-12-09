Adekokoya leads Kennesaw State against South Carolina Upstate after 22-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Quincy Adekokoya scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-76 overtime victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 2-0 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is the leader in the Big South with 14.7 fast break points.

The Owls are 0-3 on the road. Kennesaw State ranks second in the ASUN with 44.6 rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 8.9.

South Carolina Upstate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is shooting 46.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Spartans. Miguel Ayesa is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for South Carolina Upstate.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds for Kennesaw State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.