Adams-Woods leads Saint Bonaventure against Siena after 25-point showing

Siena Saints (2-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -22.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Siena Saints after Mika Adams-Woods scored 25 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 94-60 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bonnies have gone 3-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 0-3 on the road. Siena is fifth in the MAAC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 6.8.

Saint Bonaventure scores 74.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 74.2 Siena allows. Siena averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Pride averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Adams-Woods is shooting 57.0% and averaging 15.1 points for Saint Bonaventure.

Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 12.1 points and six rebounds for the Saints. Zek Tekin is averaging 12.0 points for Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.