Adams-Woods leads Saint Bonaventure against Siena after 25-point game

Siena Saints (2-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Siena Saints after Mika Adams-Woods scored 25 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 94-60 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bonnies are 3-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Chad Venning averaging 9.3.

The Saints are 0-3 on the road. Siena is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Saint Bonaventure scores 74.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 74.2 Siena allows. Siena’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Saint Bonaventure has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams-Woods is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 57.0% for Saint Bonaventure.

Zek Tekin averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 12.1 points and six rebounds for Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

