Adams-Woods’ 23 lead St. Bonaventure past Siena 89-56

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Mika Adams-Woods scored 23 points as St. Bonaventure beat Siena 89-56 on Saturday night.

Adams-Woods shot 9 for 9, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bonnies (7-2). Chad Venning scored 20 points while going 8 of 12 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Moses Flowers had 12 points and shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Michael Evbagharu and Mason Courtney each finished with nine points for the Saints (2-8).

