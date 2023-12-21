CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Acuff’s 29 lead Eastern Michigan over Hampton 72-69

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 4:27 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff scored 29 points as Eastern Michigan beat Hampton 72-69 on Thursday.

Acuff shot 9 for 18 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Eagles (6-5). Orlando Lovejoy scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Arne Osojnik had eight points and went 3 of 3 from the field.

Kyrese Mullen finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pirates (4-8). Tre Thomas added 17 points for Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

