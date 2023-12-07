Acuff and Eastern Michigan host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Tyson Acuff scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 68-53 win over the Lake Superior State Lakers.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 in road games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon League giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 72.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 73.0 Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is shooting 52.3% and averaging 22.8 points for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 9.8 points for Eastern Michigan.

Jack Gohlke averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.