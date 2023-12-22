Abmas leads No. 19 Texas against Texas A&M-CC after 20-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Texas Longhorns (8-2) Austin, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -23; over/under…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Texas Longhorns (8-2)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -23; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Max Abmas scored 20 points in Texas’ 96-85 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 6-0 in home games. Texas is 7-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Islanders are 2-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 42.6 rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 7.9.

Texas averages 80.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 67.3 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.8 points for Texas.

Jordan Roberts is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 7.6 points. Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.