Abmas leads No. 19 Texas against Texas A&M-CC after 20-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Texas Longhorns (8-2) Austin, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas plays…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Texas Longhorns (8-2)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Max Abmas scored 20 points in Texas’ 96-85 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 6-0 at home. Texas is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Islanders are 2-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Texas averages 80.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 67.3 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 10.1 more points per game (78.3) than Texas gives up to opponents (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.8 points for Texas.

Lance Amir-Paul is averaging 10.9 points for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.