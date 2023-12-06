Abmas leads No. 12 Texas against No. 8 Marquette after 26-point game

Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under…

Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas visits the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles after Max Abmas scored 26 points in Texas’ 77-58 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. Marquette is sixth in the Big East with 15.1 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 5.3.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Marquette scores 79.3 points, 13.4 more per game than the 65.9 Texas gives up. Texas scores 14.3 more points per game (81.3) than Marquette allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.4 points. Kolek is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.5 points for Marquette.

Abmas is averaging 16.7 points and four assists for the Longhorns. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.6 points for Texas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

