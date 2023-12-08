Abmas and No. 12 Texas host Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) at Texas Longhorns (6-2) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas takes…

Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) at Texas Longhorns (6-2)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas takes on the Houston Christian Huskies after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Texas’ 86-65 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Longhorns have gone 5-0 in home games. Texas scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-4 on the road. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 12.3 assists per game led by Marcus Greene averaging 3.6.

Texas scores 79.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 85.4 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Longhorns. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Jay Alvarez is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Huskies. Greene is averaging 14.1 points for Houston Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

