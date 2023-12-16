Abilene Christian Wildcats host the UTEP Miners for out-of-conference game

UTEP Miners (6-4) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6, 0-2 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tae Hardy…

UTEP Miners (6-4) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6, 0-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners visit Airion Simmons and the Abilene Christian Wildcats in non-conference play.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 in home games. Abilene Christian is eighth in the WAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Simmons averaging 4.2.

The Miners have gone 0-2 away from home. UTEP has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Abilene Christian averages 74.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 68.4 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 78.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 73.7 Abilene Christian gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Simmons is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.9 points for Abilene Christian.

Hardy is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Otis Frazier III is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals for UTEP.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

