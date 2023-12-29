Abilene Christian visits Western Kentucky on 3-game road slide

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Wildcats visit Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-0 in home games. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 42.3 points in the paint led by Rodney Howard averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. Abilene Christian is fifth in the WAC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Western Kentucky’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Newman is averaging 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 14.2 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

