Abilene Christian hosts McLaughlin and Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5, 0-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Trenton McLaughlin scored 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-58 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in home games. Abilene Christian is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks have gone 1-4 away from home. Northern Arizona has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Abilene Christian is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 64.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 73.8 Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Abilene Christian.

McLaughlin is averaging 14.8 points and two steals for the Lumberjacks. Jayden Jackson is averaging 10.1 points for Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

