Abilene Christian and UTEP set for cross-conference matchup

UTEP Miners (6-4) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6, 0-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Airion Simmons and the Abilene Christian Wildcats host Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners in out-of-conference action.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks fifth in the WAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Kavion McClain averaging 3.5.

The Miners have gone 0-2 away from home. UTEP is third in the CUSA scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Abilene Christian scores 74.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 68.4 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.9 points. Simmons is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.9 points for Abilene Christian.

Hardy is averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals for UTEP.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

