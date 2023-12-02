Abilene Christian and SFA square off in conference showdown

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks visit Airion Simmons and the Abilene Christian Wildcats in WAC action.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in home games. Abilene Christian is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The ‘Jacks are 0-1 against WAC opponents. SFA ranks second in the WAC scoring 40.0 points per game in the paint led by AJ Cajuste averaging 6.7.

Abilene Christian’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Abilene Christian.

Latrell Jossell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 11.9 points for SFA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

