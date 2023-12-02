Abdul-Hakim and UT Rio Grande Valley host Tarleton State

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -12; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Tarleton State Texans after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-69 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Texans are 1-0 in home games. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy paces the Texans with 7.6 boards.

The Vaqueros are 0-1 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.3 more points per game (73.3) than Tarleton State allows to opponents (64.0).

The Texans and Vaqueros face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Tarleton State.

Sherman Brashear is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 6.9 points. Elijah Elliott is averaging 16.1 points and 2.4 steals for UT Rio Grande Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

