Zegarowski scores 21, Stonehill knocks off Army 57-44

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Max Zegarowski’s 21 points helped Stonehill defeat Army 57-44 on Thursday night.

Zegarowski also had eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (1-1). Jackson Benigni scored 14 points, finishing 7 of 12 from the floor. Shane O’Dell was 4 of 10 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jared Cross led the Black Knights (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Army also got eight points from Abe Johnson. In addition, Charlie Peterson had seven points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Stonehill plays Saturday against No. 6 UConn on the road, and Army visits Indiana on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

