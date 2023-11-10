Zegarowski leads Stonehill against No. 6 UConn after 21-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at UConn Huskies (1-0) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on the No.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on the No. 6 UConn Huskies after Max Zegarowski scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 57-44 victory over the Army Black Knights.

UConn went 31-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies averaged 17.5 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Stonehill went 14-17 overall with a 6-12 record on the road last season. The Skyhawks averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.