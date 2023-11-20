Zach Edey leads No. 2 Purdue past No. 11 Gonzaga in Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Edey had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Purdue rallied past No. 11 Gonzaga…

HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Edey had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Purdue rallied past No. 11 Gonzaga 73-63 in an early marquee matchup at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Boilermakers (4-0) trailed by as many as nine points late in the first half, but outscored the Bulldogs 43-28 after halftime.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 senior center, shot 8 for 16 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws. He also blocked three shots in 33 minutes.

Lance Jones and Braden Smith added 13 points apiece for Purdue, which shot 54.5% from the field (18 of 33) in the second half. Smith also had five steals.

Graham Ike led Gonzaga with 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Nembhard had 11 points, six assists and three steals, and Nolan Hickman added 11 points and three steals.

NO. 1 KANSAS 83, CHAMINADE 56

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 31 points and 11 rebounds and Kansas beat Chaminade at the Maui Invitational.

Kevin McCullar had 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks for the Jayhawks (4-0), who led throughout and shot a blistering 60% from the field. They held the Silverswords (1-3) to 33.9% shooting.

Jamir Thomas, Ross Reeves and Wyatt Lowell scored 12 points apiece for Chaminade, a Division II school that upset the No. 1 team in the country, Ralph Sampson-led Virginia, in 1982.

NO. 5 UCONN 81, NO. 15 TEXAS 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 20 points, including three clutch jumpers down the stretch, and UConn turned back Texas to win the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Cam Spencer had 16 points and Samson Johnson set career highs with 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the defending national champion Huskies (5-0), who have won 22 consecutive nonconference games — all by double digits.

Dillon Mitchell scored a career-best 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for the undermanned Longhorns (4-1), who played without starting forward Kadin Shedrick. Tyrese Hunter had 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Huskies point guard Tristen Newton, who had eight points and eight assists, was selected tournament MVP. It was UConn’s first Empire Classic championship since 2013.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 73, SYRACUSE 56

HONOLULU (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 17 points to lead Tennessee past Syracuse in the Maui Invitational.

Josiah-Jordan James had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Aidoo had 14 points and 11 boards for the Volunteers (4-0), who shot 50% from the field in the second half to pull away.

Knecht had 15 points by halftime and missed part of the second half with an apparent left leg injury. He returned in the closing minutes.

Chris Bell scored 16 points and Judah Mintz had 15 for Syracuse.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 96, SAINT JOSEPH’S 88, OT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored nine of his season-high 22 points in overtime as Kentucky got past Saint Joseph’s.

Mitchelll hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open Kentucky’s scoring in overtime, and the Wildcats outscored the Hawks 19-11 in the extra period.

D.J. Wagner had a career-best 22 points for the Wildcats (4-1). Antonio Reeves scored 20 points, Rob Dillingham added 13 and Justin Edwards 12.

Erik Reynolds II made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Hawks (3-2). Xzayvier Brown and Cameron Brown added 17 points apiece.

NO. 18 COLORADO 64, RICHMOND 59

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 23 points to lead Colorado past Richmond at the Sunshine Slam.

Simpson made 6 of 11 field goals and 9 of 10 from the line for Colorado (4-0). Tristan da Silva added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes, who will play Florida State on Tuesday for the tournament title.

Jordan King had 20 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (2-2).

WISCONSIN 65, NO. 24 VIRGINIA 41

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Steven Crowl had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Wisconsin beat Virginia in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

John Blackwell added 10 points for the Badgers (3-2), who had 30 points inside against Virginia’s vaunted defense.

Reece Beekman had 17 points to lead the Cavaliers (4-1), who just entered the AP Top 25 earlier Monday for what may be a short stay.

