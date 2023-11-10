Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Youngstown State visits Michigan following Nkamhoua’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -17.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the Youngstown State Penguins after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 25 points in Michigan’s 99-74 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Michigan went 13-4 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Wolverines averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Youngstown State finished 24-10 overall last season while going 9-6 on the road. The Penguins averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

